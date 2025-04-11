Will Troy Reeder Still Produce For Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams kept a familiar face around in linebacker Troy Reeder, as both parties agreed to a one-year deal to keep the veteran in Los Angeles for another season. The Rams have seemingly become a second home to Reeder, but as father time continues to tick on, will Reeder still be able to be productive?
Last season, in six games, it looked as though the veteran linebacker was on the cusp of returning to his 2021 form before an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. In those six games, Reeder collected 46 total tackles, 26 of which were solos, and was able to secure one pass defended.
The longest-tenured Ram linebacker has shown he can be effective when he's healthy, but ever since the 2021 campaign, Reeders' production has caught a cold spell. Since 2021, Reeder has put up 80 total tackles, whereas in 2021, he was able to collect 91.
Going into his age 31 campaign in Los Angeles, there is still a world where Reeder can succeed as a part of this Rams defense. The franchise has been growing a defensive core over the last few seasons, and as a veteran now, Reeder should be able to provide insight to the young linebackers in the room.
In his first three seasons with the franchise after going undrafted, Reeder was able to secure himself 230 total tackles, five quarterback sacks, and eight passes defended. He even picked off the quarterback on two occasions as well.
The six-foot-three linebacker out of Delaware still has a place on this Rams defense, and if he's able to return to the form the NFL hasn't seen from him since the Rams' championship season, then the franchise could be once again fighting their way down the stretch of the NFL playoffs.
According to PFF.com, Reeder was a below average defender in the games he was active in, but with the small sample size, that shouldn't scare off the Rams fans in rooting for him, as it didn't scare off the front office from bringing him back in for another season.
