Analyst Says Former Rams Assistant Zac Taylor, Bengals Are Wrong
Rams head coach Sean McVay doesn't have absolute power, but when he says he needs something, it gets done more times than not. The Rams have complete trust in him and McVay has had his hands all over team construction since the moment he landed in Los Angeles.
In Cincinnati, Bengals head coach and former Rams assistant Zac Taylor isn't in a position to say the same as first-round pick Shemar Stewart and the organization continue to fight over language in his contract, language that could allow the Bengals to void his guaranteed money, language not used for other Bengals' first-round picks, but language that has been introduced around the league.
CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr states that the Bengals are wrong in the Shemar Stewart negotiations.
"Whatever the Bengals are doing with a first-round draft pick in an era where the rookie wage scale exists is unprofessional," wrote Kerr. "Cincinnati and Shemar Stewart are at odds over interpretation of language in the contract that could affect Stewart's guaranteed money in his rookie deal, causing the first-round pick to hold out from minicamp. "
"Essentially the Bengals are trying to avoid future guarantees in the contract, which is unprecedented in the rookie wage scale era. Stewart also refused to sign a practice waiver, which would have protected him against any injury if he practiced. The Bengals have altered language with first-round picks Myles Murphy and Amarius Mims, and are trying to do it again with Stewart."
"Stewart is in the right by wanting the guaranteed money he could earn, which was part of the rookie wage scale. The Bengals appear to be on the cheap side of things again."
The Bengals do not appear to be cheap, they are and the reason is that by NFL standards, they're broke.
There is no other organization in football that tolerates being bang average more than the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals do not wish to compete; they wish to compete when they can.
They have the smallest scouting department in football and while they have made moves to modernize, their players still have to cross the street to get to practice.
If Sean McVay walked into the Rams facility and said we need our guy, he's getting his guy. Taylor can't say that and while that may not be his fault, he took the Bengals job knowing how they operate, and as long as this saga continues, blame will be blown his way.
