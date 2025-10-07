SI

Ravens Sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Practice Squad Amid Kyle Hamilton Injury

Hamilton missed this past weekend's contest and is questionable for Week 6.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was signed to the Ravens' practice squad.
Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was signed to the Ravens' practice squad.
Weeks after the Texans released safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, he is being signed to the Ravens practice squad, his agent Kevin Conner of Universial Sports Management told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gardner-Johnson is still carrying his fully guaranteed 2025 salary from Houston as he lands in Baltimore. The safety was traded to the Texans in March from the Super Bowl-winning Eagles.

The Ravens are in need of a safety as their star Kyle Hamilton is currently questionable with a hamstring injury. He missed this past Sunday's contest vs. the Texans, which Baltimore lost 44-10 in a blowout. The Ravens' roster is pretty beat up right now, especially on defense. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also out, possibly for multiple weeks, with a hamstring injury.

Gardner-Johnson somehow managed to avoid serious damage after suffering a nasty knee injury in the preseason and was able to play in Weeks 1, 2 and 3 before being released. He registered 15 tackles in that span.

Garner-Johnson could get elevated from the practice squad in time for this Sunday's game vs. the Rams, especially if Hamilton isn't ready to return to the field.

