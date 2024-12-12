Ravens Rookie LB Dealing With New Injury
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adisa Isaac did not participate in Thursday's practice with a new hamstring injury. Isaac was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
A third-round pick from Penn State, Isaac has dealt with injuries throughout his rookie season, and this definitely isn't his first hamstring injury. It's unfortunate for a player who came to Baltimore with promise, recording 7.5 sacks in his final collegiate season, but injuries are rarely fair.
The 23-year-old has appeared in just four games this season, recording four tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. He's also been a healthy scratch throughout the season, as many Ravens rookies have been.
Aside from the addition of Isaac, nothing has changed on the Ravens' injury report. Rookie safety Sanoussi Kane did not participate with a hamstring injury, while wide receiver Rashod Bateman (knee), nose tackle Michael Pierce (calf), cornerback T.J. Tampa (ankle) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring/neck) were all full participants. All things considered, it's about as clean of an injury report as a team can hope for this late in the season.
The same cannot be said for the Ravens' opponents, the New York Giants, who have over 20 players listed on their injury report including several starters.
The Ravens and Giants kick off from MetLife Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
