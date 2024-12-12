Ravens Defense Improving, But Still Wants More
The 2024 season has been a bumpy ride for the Baltimore Ravens' defense, but it appears to be smoothing out now.
In the three games right before the bye, Baltimore's defense looked like a much different unit than the one that allowed points and yards at will earlier in the season. The Ravens allowed just 165 passing yards per game over that span, a far cry from the nearly 300 passing yards per game they allowed before. They also allowed just four total touchdowns over that stretch.
It's clear to see that the unit has made significant progress over the past few weeks, but there's still a long way to go. According to star safety Kyle Hamilton, the key to continuing that growth is to play with even more aggression.
"I mean, a corner in terms of not letting up as many points. That's a good corner to turn, but I feel like we've still got a long way to go," Hamilton said Wednesday. "Just playing together as a whole, I think we've gotten better, but I think we can get a lot better in certain areas. And I think we're trending up, which is a good thing going into the playoffs.
"I was just talking to the DBs; it's about who gets hot at the right time. And I feel like in all [of] professional sports, especially in football, it's a grueling season, but if you have confidence going into the playoffs – going into that stretch – then I feel like anything can happen. So, yes, to answer your question, I feel like we have turned a corner, but I still feel like there's a lot we can do."
While the defense has seen significant improvement in recent weeks, the Ravens have still struggled to play complementary football, going 1-2 in the aforementioned stretch due to subpar performances on offense and special teams.
Going into the playoffs, Baltimore needs all three units to be at their best, not just one.
