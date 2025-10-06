Ravens Can Turn Things Around After Embarrassing Start
The Baltimore Ravens may be 1-4, but there should be some optimism in the building that things can turn around.
It won't be easy, but things could be worse. The team's effort is not in question, which is a good sign that the Ravens have the ability to win football games soon.
"I didn't feel that. I didn't feel that all week, [and] I didn't feel that in the game. I think the effort was there; I just didn't think the execution was there. We didn't do what we needed to do. And it's going to have to start with us as coaches to figure it out," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.
The easiest way to lose in the NFL is to beat yourself, but that isn't exactly what the Ravens are doing. Their four losses (Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans) are all against teams that made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season, so it isn't as if the team is playing the weakest competition the NFL has to offer.
The Ravens have another 2024 playoff opponent on deck in the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, so it won't be easy to turn things around in their next game. However, the team is willing to put in the work to try and get it done.
"I think guys play hard. Obviously, execution ... [We'll] go back and look at the film and see what we can improve on. That's the only way we're going to get better, and buying in and really looking in the mirror, and seeing if you're doing all you can for this team to win football games," Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum said.
As soon as the Ravens stop putting in effort, that's when the team will be cooked. Luckily for the defense, that isn't the case despite giving up over 35 points per game over the first five weeks.
"I don't ever think effort is an issue. I'm going to piggyback off – it's not a lame answer, but it's [the] fundamentals," Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy said.
"We have to get off of blocks. We have to tackle. I know people don't want to hear that, but it's the truth. That's what you have to do [to get] better. In our positions, we have young guys, they have to grow up fast; they don't have time to mature over time. We need them now to step up, and the older guys need to step up, too. Guys that have been here for a couple years just have to play better [from] top [to] down. [There are] no excuses."
If the Ravens can continue with the effort they are providing in practice and the games, the team could have a chance to upset the Rams and come out on top in Week 6.
That will then lead into the Ravens' bye, which will give them a chance to get healthy and attack the second half of the season with an opportunity to get back into playoff contention in the AFC.
