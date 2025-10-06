Ravens Injury Challenge Getting Bigger
The Baltimore Ravens are at rock bottom following a 44-10 loss at home to the Houston Texans in Week 5 at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens have been dealt a crushing blow due to a laundry list of injuries that have kept the team's best players on the sideline, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke about how the team has to respond to the injury woes.
"Yes, we've had a lot of them," Harbaugh said when it came to the team's injuries.
"I think back to a lot of challenging times. I think every year has had challenges, and if you look back at some of those seasons, there were stretches, [but] none more challenging than this right now. This is the one we're in, and this is tough. But like I told the guys, this becomes a measuring stick for all of us. So, what ends up happening is, when you go through situations like this – and everybody does in their life, and every team does in their career, players and coaches and everybody else – it's [about] how you handle it."
"And when people look back and say, 'Hey, when things were the toughest, when things looked the worst, when we were at our lowest point, how did you handle it? How will you be remembered for how you handled it?' And I'm looking for people to come out fighting and give their best in those kinds of situations. That's what you have to do. When you do that, you come out the other end."
The Ravens ruled out cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), Marlon Humphrey (calf), offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) along with Jackson, who missed his first start due to a hamstring injury he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.
The Ravens aren't out of the season just yet, but they face another tough task in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams at home, so they could be looking at a 1-5 start.
The schedule eases up after that, but the team won't go anywhere unless it gets healthier.
