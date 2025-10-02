Ravens Get Good and Bad Injury News
The Baltimore Ravens only have so many weekday practices together before they're tasked with attempting to salvage their sinking season in Week 5, where they'll square off against another disappointing team in the Houston Texans.
Their previously-issued injury report indicated that they'd be without half of the team, including a dozen different stars or starters who'll each face their own various timetables in returning to action.
Two of the more alarming names on that list, quarterback Lamar Jackson and safety Kyle Hamilton, who sit at or near the peaks of their respective positions, didn't practice on Thursday, raising real questions about their availability for Sunday's coming game.
If there's one player they can't live without, it's their perennial MVP candidate of a quarterback who's now dragged an underwheling roster through a month's worth of games. He sustains as one of the best passing and rushing threats in the sport, but it would appear that he remains saddled with whatever hamstring injury kept him from seeing out the Ravens' previous 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
There's been a lot of back-and-forth as to whether he'll start against the Texans, as no official statement's been made pertaining to which quarterback will see the game's start between Jackson or understudy Cooper Rush.
Kyle Hamilton, on the other hand, did not get visibly injured and prematurely leave the game like half of his teammates did. He's the quarterback of the team's defense, and even as his unit struggles mightily to contain rushing and aerial threats, he'll be needed on the field if this team has any hopes of returning to contention talks.
The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec's report did include some positive news, though, with several of the banged-up Ravens who've been previously held back from practicing returning to action. John Harbaugh's team welcomed a few heavy hitters back in Ronnie Stanley, Nate Wiggins and Devontez Walker.
Stanley and Wiggins may not hold Hamilton's distinction in the league, but they, too, would have been missed. Baltimore's offensive line has enough holes as it is with a Pro Bowler like Stanley at left tackle, and would make life considerably tougher for Jackson and Derrick Henry both if their wall of defenders took any more hits. And Wiggins is the lone productive prospect in the Ravens' deep secondary, a third-year star with considerably less wear than his fellow cornerbacks.
Walker is more of a luxury than anyone else, a touchdown specialist who'd be significantly less useful as a role player without Jackson's deep ball. But as for whether he, along with his All-Pro safety, will suit up for the weekend, the fans will have to wait.
