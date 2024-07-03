Ravens Climb Into Top 5 of Key Position
After finishing near the top of the league in most key stats last season, the Baltimore Ravens' defense remains a strength of the team heading into 2024. And on said defense, the secondary looks to be the strongest position group by far.
Safety may just be the Ravens' greatest position of strength on the entire roster, with Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams both being among the best at their position. Cornerback is a bit more of a question mark, but still features both proven veterans and promising rookies.
It's no surprise that the Ravens' secondary is widely viewed as one of the best in the leauge. Josh Kosko of Pro Football Focus agrees with that sentiment, as he placed Baltimore at No. 4 on a recent ranking of every team's secondary.
"A unit that relies on the strength of its safeties also rosters Marlon Humphrey, one of the most talented cornerbacks in the NFL. Humphrey has battled injuries the past few years but is dominant when he is on the field," Kosko writes. "Kyle Hamilton has also emerged as one of the best safeties in the NFL, while Marcus Williams has been one of the league's best deep free safeties for several years. The team also added Nate Wiggins in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft."
Even though Baltimore has a very strong secondary overall, there are some notable questions to address. The glaring one is the No. 3 safety role behind Hamilton and Williams, a role that Geno Stone held down so well last season. Ar'Darius Washington seems primed to take over that role this season, but he'll have big shoes to fill.
Then there's the matter of Humphrey's injury issues and declining play in general. Humphrey was an All-Pro level corner earlier in his career, but his more recent results have been far more mixed to the point where this season could determine his future in Baltimore.
Nonetheless, there is still a lot of optimism around the Ravens' secondary, and for good reason.
