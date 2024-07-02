Ravens Take All-SEC Guard In 2025 Mock Draft
Throughout the entire offseason, the biggest question surrounding the Baltimore Ravens is the status of their offensive line.
Baltimore lost three starters up front this offseason, and the options to replace them are unproven to say the least. Second-round rookie Roger Rosengarten seems like a safe bet to start at right rackle, while both guard positions are more up in the air with Andrew Vorhees and Ben Cleveland likely in the lead. That trio has a combined seven starts between them, all of them belonging to Cleveland.
After they fielded one of the league's best offensive lines last season, it's hard not to feel like the Ravens took a significant step back over the offseason.
As a result, some are already brainstorming ways to address these concerns, even if it's not immediate. In an early 2025 mock draft, ESPN's Matt Miller has Baltimore taking Alabama guard Tyler Booker at No. 29 overall (order determined by ESPN's Football Power Index).
"The Ravens lost guards John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler to free agency and did very little to replace them, relying now on backup Ben Cleveland and former seventh-rounder Andrew Vorhees," Miller writes. "Booker, meanwhile, is the best guard in the nation and would have likely been the top true guard in the 2024 draft class had he been eligible.
"He's powerful and pancakes defensive linemen with ease. In 2023, he surrendered just four pressures and one sack over 13 starts at left guard. This is the type of no-nonsense interior blocker whom the Ravens covet."
In his first season as a collegiate starter, Booker showed future NFL star potential. Alabama's website credits him with just 4.5 pressures and 2.5 sacks allowed on 676 snaps, and he earned first-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.
There's obviously still a lot of time before next year's draft rolls around, but if the new faces up front don't pan out, Booker could be an excellent fallback option.
