Ravens' Derrick Henry Gives Back To Hometown
Ever the charitable type, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry returned to his hometown of Yulee, Florida to give back to the community.
On Saturday, the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year hosted the first-ever Two All Carnival, an event for roughly 200 local children as part of his Two All Foundation. Henry gifted the kids bicycles and backpacks filled with school supplies, and even signed autographs for a lucky few. Of course, the families in attendance also got to enjoy a day full of fun activities at the carnival.
"I wanted to do something that involved everybody. Camps are just boys and men driven. I wanted to bring everybody so they can come out and have fun. I wanted everyone to come out, not just a selective group," Henry said, per First Coast News.
Yulee is a small city located just north of Jacksonville with a population of under 15,000, according to the 2020 census. However, Henry has more than done his part to shed a spotlight on the city. The 30-year-old put together a legendary career at Yulee High School, rushing for an absurd 12,124 yards and 153 touchdowns from 2009-2012.
"Back in the day, it was a small-knit community. It's growing now, of course. Derrick does play a major part of that because everyone knows Yulee because of him," Yulee resident Devaney Deberry told First Coast News.
Since his high school days, Henry has dominated everywhere he went. He won the Heisman Trophy after a dominant 2015 season at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide win yet another national championship in the process. Then he had an exceptional eight-year run with the Tennessee Titans, and may have cemented himself as a future Hall of Fame inductee with that run alone.
Now, Henry takes his talents to Baltimore with hopes of continuing his outstanding career, and hopefully adding a Super Bowl along the way.
