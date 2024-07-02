Ravens O-Line Questions Continue With Recent Ranking
Replacing three starters on the offensive line is never easy, as the Baltimore Ravens have heard constantly this offseason.
Anyone who's been following Baltimore recently can confirm that the offensive line is by far the greatest question surrounding the team. The Ravens lost their starters at right tackle and both guard positions, and the players in line to fill those positions are inexperienced to say the least. With that in mind, it's no surprise that the Ravens' usually-excellent offensive line has been a subject of conention among many, many pundits.
The latest to levy criticism against the Ravens' offensive line is Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday, who placed the unit at No. 25 on a league-wide offensive line ranking.
"For parts of the 2023 season, the Ravens' offensive line looked like a top-tier unit. However, the team lost three starters: Kevin Zeitler, John Simpson and Morgan Moses. And while Tyler Linderbaum is already one of the best centers in the NFL, Ronnie Stanley has not been the same since his injury in 2020," Buday writes. "The rest of the offensive line will consist of either unproven young players or offensive linemen who flashed ability as backups but have yet to show they can repeat those outings as starters."
The three players expected to take over as starters are Roger Rosengarten at right tackle, Ben Cleveland and right guard and Andrew Vorhees at left guard. Rosengarten is a rookie second-round pick, and Vorhees, a 2023 seventh-round pick, is essentially a rookie as well after missing all of last season recovering from a torn ACL.
These players certainly have potential, but are the textbook definition of wild cards right now. Not to mention that they have very large shoes to fill, with Zeitler and Moses especially being some of the better players at their positions.
If the Ravens are to build on last year's success, getting the offensive line right is an absolute necessity.
