Ravens May Compete with Conference Rival for Free Agent Star
Jaire Alexander was released from the Green Bay Packers after seven up-and-down seasons with the franchise, and the Baltimore Ravens are chief among the teams likely to keep tabs on the former Pro-Bowl cornerback as he sifts through his options.
Even as a potentially diluted version of the prime cornerback who's made multiple All-Pro appearances, he'd still bring backfield help to a team in need of some defensive playmakers. The Louisville product is also a former teammate of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's been known to fancy a reunion with his old friend.
Alexander isn't some unknown talent, though, as multiple other teams will be sure to make their own competitive offers to the former Packer. Other contenders looking for a buy-low candidate to help solidify their defenses will continue keeping their names in the race, with one of the Ravens' biggest rivals likely to give it their all in the Alexander sweepstakes.
Similarly to the Ravens, the Buffalo Bills had a major spot to fill at cornerback, and already tried addressing it earlier in the offseason when they swooped up Maxwell Hairston in the first round of the NFL Draft. But among teams still looking for a viable veteran option to help guard leading pass-catchers, Buffalo remains a team to keep an eye on.
The Bills previously flirted with an Alexander move, making a previous attempt at a trade before it fell through, making their interest at a free agency pickup that much more realistic now that they wouldn't have to give up the same assets they'd have lost in a trade.
Losing the talented defensive back to the same team who eliminated the Ravens from last season's playoffs would be a tough blow to a Baltimore team trying to patch the few holes they have left, as the AFC rivals headline the list of desirable suiters for the former star to start his next chapter with.
