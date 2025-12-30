Five-Time Pro Bowler Could Solve Ravens' Defensive Issues

Even with the Baltimore Ravens battling for the final playoff spot in the AFC, there is still time to start thinking about the future and avoiding the kind of stressful season they have had.

A lot of the reason for the 8-8 season has been the injuries they dealt with at the beginning of the season, but one aspect that has infected this team has been the lack of a pass rush.

With only 28 sacks to the team, the Ravens don't have that consistent pass rusher to lean on game after game.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named the Ravens as one of the five teams that could solve their pass rush issue by adding Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby after his drama of leaving the facilities after being told he was going to be shut down with his injury. Knox likes the Ravens to give up two first-round picks and wide receiver Rashod Bateman for Crosby.

Ravens could have a perfect fit for Maxx Crosby

"The Ravens have typically been good enough offensively when Lamar Jackson has been healthy," Knox said. "However, their 25th-ranked defense hasn't been playoff-caliber. Getting to opposing quarterbacks has been a particularly big problem, too."

"Baltimore has logged just 28 sacks as a team, and no Ravens defender has recorded more than four."

"Adding Crosby to the mix would help the Ravens return to being a legitimate threat in the AFC."

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby has been a beast throughout his NFL career, having been selected to five straight Pro Bowls. He has racked up 10 sacks on the season for the Raiders, despite the team looking likely to land the number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones leads the team in sacks this season with just four. Outside linebackers Tavius Robinson and Mike Green are tied for second with each having 3.5 sacks on the year.

The days of Terrell Suggs are long gone for the Ravens, as they have struggled to find that one guy who can be the number one pass rusher. Green shows excellent promise as a rookie, but still needs time to develop, and Robinson could have been that guy, but a broken foot set him back for the 2025 season.

Adding Crosby to the Ravens instantly makes Baltimore a Super Bowl contender once again and returns the defense to its glory days. Whether Baltimore pulls off a massive move like that in the offseason to make it happen is another question altogether.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!