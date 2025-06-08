Ravens Urged To Trade Three-Time Pro Bowler to AFC Foe
Mark Andrews has been one of the pillars of the Baltimore Ravens since he came into the league with quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018. Thus far in his career, he has been a three-time Pro Bowler and was a First-Team All-Pro in 2021 after catching 107 passes for over 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns. While Andrews has been a longtime fan-favorite in Baltimore, the heavy consensus has been that Baltimore should trade the aging tight end to make way for Isaiah Likely as the new No. 1 option at the position.
Likely has emerged as the future for the team at tight end. He has 108 catches in three seasons, and notched a career-high six touchdowns in 2024 on 42 receptions, which is also a career-high. Because of Likely's play becoming a clear focal point for Baltimore, on top of Andrews having an up-and-down 2024 season that was capped by a tumultuous Divisional Round performance against the Buffalo Bills, Brooke Cersosimo of NFL Media says the Ravens should send the Oklahoma product to the New York Jets.
"There has been some speculation this offseason about the Ravens moving their longtime tight end," Cersosimo writes. "He's been a very reliable player (minus that drop in the Divisional Round loss), but this is a business after all. Andrews is a free agent in 2026, and with Baltimore needing to allocate money elsewhere (SEE: renegotiating Lamar Jackson's contract), the team could save $11 million against the cap and gain future draft capital by trading him. In come the Jets, who are in the middle of a rebuild and need more pieces to help Justin Fields jump-start the offense. New York did draft Mason Taylor in the second round, but bringing in Andrews for a year to aid this unit and mentor the rookie makes sense."
It does make sense for the Ravens to move off Andrews to make way for Likely, who is clearly ready to be the No. 1 tight end in the offense. Despite what some fans may think in terms of their love for Andrews, a fresh start would do him some good, and it would be best for the Ravens' offense.
