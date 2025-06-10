Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Recruiting Former Packers Star
Though the draft and the bulk of free agency have already come and gone while NFL teams move into the team-wide training camp portion of the offseason, the Baltimore Ravens have been offered a potential fix at a position of need.
Longtime Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is up for grabs, releasing the 2x Pro-Bowler on Monday morning after seven seasons with the franchise. The 28-year-old has proven he can hang as an All-Pro-caliber defensive back, but the oft-injured Alexander now headlines the league's list of low-risk buyout candidates with under 100 days left until the NFL season opener.
Lamar Jackson has yet to make a comment on the matter since the release was leaked, but Alexander's former Louisville teammate has previously expressed interest in a reunion.
Former ace cornerbacks often struggle returning to form once they've succumbed to injuries and age, and while Alexander has yet to turn 30, he hasn't played more than seven games in a season in nearly three years.
He's still a good bet to succeed as a backfield defensive processor, and would fill a position of need. Cornerback has long been listed as one of the Ravens' most pressing positions of need, and Jackson, still the same MVP-candidate he was when he fired that recruitment message a year ago, makes for one of the best advertisements in the sport in attracting winning role players to Baltimore.
