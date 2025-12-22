Ravens Playoff Scenarios Heading into Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens had one job when they stepped onto the field to take on the New England Patriots in their Week 16 matchup: don’t lose. But Lamar Jackson and company did exactly that, suffering a costly defeat that dealt a major blow to their playoff positioning.

Following the 28-24 defeat, despite leading by 11 points in the fourth quarter, the Ravens find themselves relying on help, a position no team wants to be in late December. At 7-8, Baltimore is still technically alive, but its path to the postseason has got narrower than ever.

With the Houston Texans (10-5) and Buffalo Bills (11-4) securing critical wins in Week 16, the mathematics of the AFC Wild Card race have officially turned against Baltimore. The Ravens, who can reach a maximum of nine wins, are now eliminated from Wild Card contention.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

How Ravens Can Make the Playoffs

Their postseason pulse now beats only through the division, where they trail the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) by two games with two weeks to play.

For head coach John Harbaugh’s squad, the path to the playoffs has narrowed to a singular, precarious route. To steal the division crown, Baltimore must win its final two games, while simultaneously needing the Steelers to lose out.

If the Ravens lose to the Packers on Saturday night, or if the Steelers defeat the 3-12 Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Baltimore’s season is over. But if the Ravens can survive Green Bay and get help from Cleveland, the stage would be set for a winner-take-all clash against Pittsburgh in the season finale.

The Ravens’ fate will be decided over a roughly 24-hour span this weekend:

Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET: Ravens at Packers. A loss eliminates Baltimore immediately.

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET: Browns at Steelers. A Pittsburgh win eliminates Baltimore immediately.

The Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, shared his feeling about the team’s playoff odds in the postgame conference.

"I expect our team to keep fighting and try to win two games,” Harbaugh said. “That's what I expect our team to do. I know they will. I know we'll come out fighting, because that's what we've done all year. We've been in tough circumstances all year. It's been a grind, for sure. And we've come out and fought every single game.

Lamar Jackson Injury Concerns

Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s health further complicates the Ravens’ uphill battle to the postseason. The two-time NFL MVP left the field after picking up a back injury in the second quarter against the Patriots.

Although Tyler Huntley did a decent enough job to see Baltimore through the night, John Harbaugh would hope to get him superstar back for the clash against the Packers. Jackson will have a CT scan on Monday, which will decide his availability for the Week 17 game.

