Ravens QB Gets Honest About Being Benched
The Baltimore Ravens' record sank further a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Heading into the game with a 1-4 record, John Harbaugh and Co. were without some key names, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
QB Cooper Rush saw the Ravens through the Week 4 game after Jackson injured his hamstring in the third quarter. It was a decent outing for the veteran as he threw nine completions of 13 passes for 52 yards in a 37-20 loss.
The 31-year-old was handed the Ravens’ QB mantle after Jackson was ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Houston Texans. An offense that averaged 37 points in the first three games struggled under Rush, putting just 10 points on the board compared to the Texans’ 44.
Rush completed 14 of 20 passes for 179 yards and three interceptions in his first start this season, resulting in an embarrassing loss at home. Harbaugh trusted the QB and started him again in the Week 6 game against the Rams. Rush’s performance was so horrible that fans urged the Ravens’ head coach to put in Tyler Huntley.
Huntley was elevated from the practice squad after Jackson was sidelined for the second consecutive game. The 2022 Pro Bowler replaced Rush in the fourth quarter. The veteran was asked if he was surprised by the team’s decision.
“Maybe. I mean, probably yeah,” Rush said. “You don't think you're coming out ever. But it's part of the deal. They wanted to put him in. He played great. You get tough going there in the fourth quarter after sitting around all day, and go there in two mid drills. It was impressive by Snoop.”
Rush also addressed the issue of not being able to get the team more play-action success with anything more down the field despite Derrick Henry's incredible rushing.
“Yeah, we were just running. I mean, it was working. We just kept shooting ourselves on our foot today,” Rush said. “You know, penalties, untimely penalties. Getting some third and longs in the red zone, it's tough. And then obviously giving credit for the fourth down stop on the goal line.”
Rush added that it felt the Ravens did the Rams’ defensive unit’s job themselves. The QB finished with 11 completions of 19 passes for 72 yards and one interception on Sunday in a 17-3 loss. On the other hand, Tyler Huntley threw 10 completions of 15 passes for 68 yards in one quarter only.
The Ravens are headed into the bye week and will likely have Jackson back upon their return. Although the Rams made some mistakes, the Ravens’ defense showed improvements. Fans would hope for Jackson to carry the team to winning ways against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!