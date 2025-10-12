Ravens Bench Cooper Rush
Every week, nothing seems to change for the Baltimore Ravens, except the opponent. John Harbaugh’s team has looked clueless this season on both ends of the field, resulting in a 1-4 start.
Things got worse for the Ravens when star quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his hamstring in the third quarter of the Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It feels the two-time NFL MVP took with him the team’s will to put up a fight.
Cooper Rush saw the Ravens through the end against the Chiefs, throwing nine completions of 13 passes for 52 yards. The veteran had a horrible outing the following week as he was intercepted thrice by the Houston Texans in a 44-10 loss.
Rush suited up as a starter for the second straight game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. A quiet first half that saw both teams score a field goal to return to the locker room at halftime with a 3-3 scoreline.
While it seemed that the defensive unit was getting back on track with left tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Kyle Hamilton, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey suiting up, the home team was received with boos as they walked out of the tunnel for the second half.
The Ravens Flock was fed up with Rush and demanded backup QB Tyler Huntley, who was elevated from the practice squad for Week 6 game. The floodgates opened in the third quarter and the Rams reached the end zone twice to take a 14-point lead.
Harbaugh finally decided to bench Rush and send in Huntley less than two minutes into the fourth quarter. The veteran completed 11 of 19 passes for just 72 yards and one interception before getting benched by Huntley.
Huntley has thrown five completions of six passes for 22 yards in the first 10 minutes. The Ravens have outgained the LA Rams in total yards gained, but the passing game hasn’t contributed a lot to it. Matthew Stafford and Co. have racked up 167 passing yards compared to the Ravens’ 98.
The Ravens have looked good only when Derrick Henry has the ball in his hands. The five-time Pro Bowler has carried the offense on his back, recording 24 carries for 122 rushing yards and catching one pass for eight yards.
Baltimore needs Jackson, and it needs him quickly. The team averaged 37 points in the first three games with him at the QB mantle. But has not managed the same number in the next three games combined. With each passing week, the chances of the Ravens’ postseason run are getting slimmer and slimmer.
