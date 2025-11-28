Ravens' Lamar Jackson Takes Blame For Embarrassing Loss

Lamar Jackson didn't mince words following the Baltimore Ravens' devastating 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night. The performance was horrible enough to go down as one of the most historically bad outings in franchise history.

The star quarterback took full responsibility while struggling to explain exactly what had gone wrong with Baltimore's offense in recent weeks.

Jackson was asked about his three turnovers and uncharacteristic play throughout the night as soon as he took the podium. The reporter also added that the Ravens QB hasn’t looked like his normal self on the field.

"No, I just got to play consistent," he said. "You know, can't have turnovers, especially in any game, not just this game, but any game. Can't have turnovers. Two fumbles and an interception, tipped interception. We got to be consistent. We putting our defense on the field too much. Can't have that."

Jackson had no answers to why the Ravens' offense struggled that much against the Bengals. He felt the unit was doing pretty well on the field but some mishaps led to the loss.

Lamar Jackson Gets Brutally Honest About Turnovers

The Ravens were catastrophic on Thanksgiving night, recording four fumbles for the first time in 18 years, five total turnovers for the first time since 2013. The two-time NFL MVP addressed how frustrating it is to make those mistakes.

"I can't describe the level of frustration," Jackson stated. "You know, I'm ticked off. It's not even frustration. I'm just mad because, like I said, we can't have that. And turnovers are a big part of winning or losing games, and turning the ball over, giving them an extra possession. This is the outcome."

Jackson admitted that he was also a part of the problem.

"Yeah, you know, it's like you said, weird fumbles. You know, but got to hold on to the ball. And I'm not even talking about like, I'm talking about myself. Hold on to the ball and make throws because I feel like I missed throws that I don't miss those. Just got to be consistent." Jackson said.

Lamar Jackson on Impact of Injuries

Jackson refused to defend his underwhelming performance with multiple injuries. The Ravens QB has had hamstring, ankle, knee, and toe issues throughout 2025.

"No, I just got to be more consistent," he said. "I got to make those throws. I don't miss them in practice, so I shouldn't be missing them in the game. Yeah, I feel like I'm seeing the field pretty good for the most part, you know, but I just got to be consistent. We all just got to be consistent.”

The Ravens QB wants to move on from the loss and lock in for what’s ahead. He urged the team to be consistent and put points on the board. Jackson admitted that he needs to be himself for the offense to get back on track.

