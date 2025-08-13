Ravens OC Defends Bad QB Play
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh did not hold back when addressing the recent play of quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Devin Leary, who threw for a combined 59 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
“How many chances did [the receivers] have to catch passes? You can evaluate blocking and you can evaluate the route running,” Harbaugh said. “It’s kind of shocking to throw for that few yards, so hoping we never see that again.”
However, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is taking a different approach, placing the blame all around.
“We’ve got to play better around them. That’s the start of it. It’s a team game. We’ve got to protect. We’ve got to run the routes, and they’ve got to play better,” Monken said. “It’s all of the above.”
While succeeding as a quarterback in the NFL takes a lot of talent, there is also a mental aspect to it. So Monken's approach is certainly taking that into account with the hopes of maintaining the confidence Rush and Leary have left following their poor outings.
Rush just joined Baltimore on a two-year, $6.2 million deal this offseason. In his first action, he completed two of his four passes for 16 yards and an interception.
Leary, on the other hand, completed just three of his 12 passes for 43 yards and one interception.
Monken is not ready to give up on either player, though.
“We’re going to continue to get after it,” Monken added. “I like Coop. I like Dev. I like our guys. We’ve just got to be a lot more efficient in what we’re doing across the board.”
It's safe to assume Rush will eventually find his groove, given his experience, but the same can't necessarily be said for Leary.
The 2024 sixth-round pick out of Kentucky struggled last preseason, too. Most notably, he completed just six of 13 passes for 34 yards and two interceptions ina 30-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
That erased any chance he had of making the roster, and now he finds himself in a very similar situation this year. If Leary hopes to change that narrative, he must have a much better performance against the Dallas Cowboys this week.
