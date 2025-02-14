Raven Country

Ravens Could Have Perfect Fit in Rising Draft Prospect

The Baltimore Ravens could soon be home to one of the draft's top pass rushers.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are looking for potential prospects to help the team ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and there are a few positions of need for the team.

The Ravens need help across the football, and even though they did well in the sack department last season with 54, which was second in the NFL only behind the 63 from the Denver Broncos, they could benefit from adding another pass rusher.

Yahoo! Sports writer Frank Schwab named Marshall's Mike Green as a good fit for the Ravens in the draft this spring.

"The Ravens are a deep team that can go in any direction with their late first-round draft pick. It's never bad to stock up on pass rushers, so Green could be a good fit. It's also a good spot to restock the offensive line, if the Ravens go that route," Schwab writes.

Green began his collegiate career at Virginia before transferring to Marshall after his sophomore season. He's spent the past two seasons with the Thundering Herd, where he recorded 21.5 sacks over his tenure. Of those sacks, 17 came this past season, which led the NCAA.

Bleacher Report scout Matt Holder likes what Green brings to the table.

"Green has put on a significant amount of weight after changing schools, but that does lead to more questions about how many more pounds his wiry frame can hold. The good news is he's a physical player who you don't turn up as that was evident against Ohio State, the best competition he faced last fall," Holder writes.

"So, if Green can add the necessary size and strength in an NFL weight program, he can become an every-down player as a standup outside linebacker in odd fronts. As a rookie and maybe for his first couple of years, he'll likely be more of a third-down pass-rusher though."

The Ravens like to slowly ingratiate their players rather than throw them to the wolves, but Baltimore has the spot for Green to where he would be allowed to transition smoothly.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News