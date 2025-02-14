Ravens Could Have Perfect Fit in Rising Draft Prospect
The Baltimore Ravens are looking for potential prospects to help the team ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and there are a few positions of need for the team.
The Ravens need help across the football, and even though they did well in the sack department last season with 54, which was second in the NFL only behind the 63 from the Denver Broncos, they could benefit from adding another pass rusher.
Yahoo! Sports writer Frank Schwab named Marshall's Mike Green as a good fit for the Ravens in the draft this spring.
"The Ravens are a deep team that can go in any direction with their late first-round draft pick. It's never bad to stock up on pass rushers, so Green could be a good fit. It's also a good spot to restock the offensive line, if the Ravens go that route," Schwab writes.
Green began his collegiate career at Virginia before transferring to Marshall after his sophomore season. He's spent the past two seasons with the Thundering Herd, where he recorded 21.5 sacks over his tenure. Of those sacks, 17 came this past season, which led the NCAA.
Bleacher Report scout Matt Holder likes what Green brings to the table.
"Green has put on a significant amount of weight after changing schools, but that does lead to more questions about how many more pounds his wiry frame can hold. The good news is he's a physical player who you don't turn up as that was evident against Ohio State, the best competition he faced last fall," Holder writes.
"So, if Green can add the necessary size and strength in an NFL weight program, he can become an every-down player as a standup outside linebacker in odd fronts. As a rookie and maybe for his first couple of years, he'll likely be more of a third-down pass-rusher though."
The Ravens like to slowly ingratiate their players rather than throw them to the wolves, but Baltimore has the spot for Green to where he would be allowed to transition smoothly.