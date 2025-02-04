Ravens Biggest NFL Draft Need Identified

Raven Country

The Baltimore Ravens have a clear vision for what they need going into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive linenam Josh Conerly Jr. (76) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens are a little less than three months away from the 2025 NFL Draft, where they will look to make massive improvements across the roster.

The Ravens tend to thrive during draft season, which is a big reason why the team is in the position it is in right now.

Baltimore has a keen eye for draft prospects, and the team always seems to know what sells in the NFL.

The Athletic insider Jeff Zrebiec broke down the Ravens' top needs, and it appears that offensive line may be the most important group in need of some change.

"The Ravens’ decision-makers believe it’s wise to add to their offensive line in every draft," Zrebiec writes.

"Whether it’s still the team’s biggest priority in late April depends on what else it does over the next two months. Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley and starting left guard Patrick Mekari are pending unrestricted free agents. Reserves Josh Jones and Ben Cleveland are also poised to hit the open market. That’s four of the nine offensive linemen from the season-ending 53-man roster who aren’t under contract for 2025."

The Ravens will likely have to take a top offensive lineman in one of the first two rounds whether it be a tackle or on the interior.

Players like Ohio State's Josh Simmons, Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. and Missouri's Armand Membou are people to watch as first-round prospects, though there is a chance that those guys are off the board by the time the Ravens are on the clock at No. 27.

If they choose to go for the trenches in the second round, Alabama's Tyler Booker, Texas' Cameron Williams and Ohio State's Donovan Jackson become possibilities for the Ravens.

The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

