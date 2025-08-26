Ravens Cut CB in Shocking Move
The Baltimore Ravens have released fourth-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports.
This news comes as quite surprising considering that Armour-Davis, 25, was seemingly having a strong offseason and appeared quite likely to make the 53-man roster. The former Alabama standout even said he thought he was having his best training camp of his young career.
"I would think so," Armour-Davis told reporters on Aug. 9. "I always want wherever I'm at now to be the best of me. I always want to be better than any other year before now. I would say so just continuing to find something new to work on every day. [I try to keep] staying consistent, staying available, and just showing up. From there on, God [will] take care of the rest. I'm happy right now."
Additionally, Armour-Davis, who only played 19 games over his three seasons in Baltimore, was also the healthiest he'd been in quite some time. He even made it the focal point of his entire offseason.
"Really my entire offseason was dedicated towards that, whether it was change of nutrition or workout routine, I believe just the team that I have around me, from my trainer to my Pilates teacher to management, everything that's around me, I think has been very healthy for me this offseason," Armour-Davis said. "I've seen great results from it. So being able to continue to do those things throughout the season and even building on top of that is something that's still a main goal for me. That's another area that I'm happy where I'm at right now. So [it has been] good progress."
In what is likely his final game as a Raven (they could still bring him back on the practice squad, but that requires him to clear waivers), Armour-Davis had an interception during Saturday's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. He came down with the ball after Trenton Simpson knocked it into the air.
Alas, it wasn't enough to save his spot on the roster.
With Armour-Davis out, those on the roster bubble - most notably safety Beau Brade, cornerback Keyon Martin and linebacker Jay Higgins IV - suddenly have a much greater chance to make the cut. The Ravens now have less than an hour to trim their roster down to 53 players by the 4 p.m. ET deadline, so it won't be long until we learn who made it and who didn't.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!