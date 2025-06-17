Ravens' Trenton Simpson Shows Confidence Ahead of Year 3
Many players' confidence would be shaken after a rough first season as a starter, but not Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson.
Simpson, a 2023 third-round out of Clemson, started 13 games next to All-Pro Roquan Smith last season. Unfortunately, he struggled throughout the season, particularly in coverage, and was eventually benched late in the year in favor of Malik Harrison and Chris Board. He didn't play a single defensive snap in two playoff games.
Following Harrison and Board's departure this offseason, though, Simpson has a chance to regain his starting job, and he intends to make the most of his second chance.
"I know that will be the greatest thing that ever happened in my career," Simpson said, per the Ravens' website. "It definitely made me more alert to understand that this is a business, and you have to prove it every single day. I've learned so much from it."
Throughout the offseason, Simpson has been absorbing every bit of knowledge he can from Smith, one of the best off-ball linebackers in the league. They've been nearly inseparable since March, and Simpson even now calls Smith his "big brother."
"I'm trying to take all the knowledge I can that he's given me," Simpson said. "Being around greatness creates greatness. So, I'm just trying to be around him as much as possible, working hard, and following his lead. I'm ready to go out there and lay it on the line for this team and for him."
Simpson has made some major changes on his own as well. Not only has he added around 5-7 pounds to help him defend the run, but he's also been hard at work in the film room with new inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci.
"I can honestly say it's slowing down so much," Simpson said. "Through this whole OTAs, I'm so much more alert, knowing what to expect. Last year, I felt like I was more processing the play. Now that I know the whole defense, I'm more processing what to expect from the offense with formations and things."
