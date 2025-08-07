Ravens Defense Learning Harsh Lessons From Colts
In 2024, the Baltimore Ravens fielded the NFL's best rushing defense by a significant margin, allowing just 80.1 yards per game. Some of that may be due to how easy they were to pass against early in the season, but even once their defense turned it around, they were still excellent against the rush.
However, last year's stats mean nothing now. The Ravens may have brought back most of their front seven this season, but they still have to go out there and prove themselves all over again.
Tuesday's joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts, and specifically star running back Jonathan Taylor, was a brutal reminder of that. Taylor reeled off multiple big runs throughout the session, leading Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike to reflect on the harsh lessons learned.
"Yes, [we] definitely have to lean more on the fundamentals," Madubuike told reporters Tuesday. "Jonathan Taylor, he was hitting those gaps really late, and sometimes, when you have the B-gap integrity, you think he's going to peak in C, but he is really waiting for you to peak and see, and then he hits the B-gap. So, it's like, 'Oh, OK. You need to more gap integrity in your B-gap. So, I think stuff like that is good to be tested in these joint practices, and it gets us better as a team."
The Ravens won't see much of Taylor in Thursday's preseason opener, if they see him at all. However, they are going to see several other great running backs throughout the season, including the Buffalo Bills' James Cook and the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs in the first three weeks. So, taking their licks now in practice is for the best.
Even if the defense let up some big runs in practice, Madubuike believes they're ready for the challenge the regular season presents.
"We feel more than ready," Madubuike said. "Every day, when we practice against each other, it's very physical. Even when another team comes in here, we're going to be even more physical, and we're going to get different looks from different teams. They have different plays, different schemes. It definitely tests our patience; it tested our fundamentals overall, and that's what I think we got out of today."
