Ravens New Pass Rusher Making Immediate Impact

Baltimore Ravens DL Dre’Mont Jones joined the team as a midseason patch who was acquired for a fifth-round pick in hopes of steadying a defense that was completely banged up at every level.

Three games later, he’s looking like one of the Ravens’ most valuable in-season additions. He’s playing 63.3 percent of snaps, has already stacked 10 pressures, six quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup, and he’s doing it while stepping into a rotation full of injuries and moving parts. The numbers alone pop, but the context makes them even better. Jones didn’t walk into a stable unit: he walked into a defense scrambling for bodies and immediately brought juice, toughness and a veteran presence to the front.

Dre’Mont Jones in three games with the Ravens (playing 63.3% of snaps)



🔥10 Pressures

🔥6 QB Hits

🔥1.5 Sacks

🔥1 PBU #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/1GARJn3CO8 — SleeperRavens (@SleeperRavenss) November 24, 2025

A Perfect Fit at the Perfect Time

John Harbaugh didn’t hide how much Jones has meant. Asked what the veteran has brought over the last few weeks, Harbaugh said, “I didn’t even know [Dre’Mont Jones] got the two sacks today, but it's good to be covering, and the quarterback goes down. I love the way he's just been able to come from a new place, and he's really just fit right into the culture… He's really a pro about the way he goes to work… the trade is really paying off with the sacks he's getting.”

That’s really where Jones has separated himself. He immediately understood who the Ravens are. No ego, no noise, no forcing anything. He plugged into a thin and injury hit front and gave them exactly what they needed: someone who can win his matchups, collapse pockets and offer real edge pressure instead of just holding gaps. On a defense that has had to adjust weekly, that kind of reliability has been huge.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (41) greets fans prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Bringing Juice Back to the Bank

This week marked Jones’ first home game as a Raven, and you could hear in his voice how much it meant to him.

“It was fun. It was lit,” he said. “The energy was great. Having the fans on the side pregame got me going. It felt like it was an Any Given Sunday movie.”

His play matched that energy. Jones looked comfortable, like a guy who has already found his place in the scheme and understands how Baltimore wants to play up front. He’s not trying to be the star of the defense, but he’s becoming one of the pieces that keeps everything together, especially with how injured this roster has been.

If this is what Jones looks like after three games, the Ravens may have pulled off one of the quiet steals of the season.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!