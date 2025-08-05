Ravens CB Kicked Out of Colts Joint Practice for Fighting
The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts are battling in joint practice ahead of the preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium but emotions went a bit overboard Tuesday.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins was kicked out of practice after running off the sideline to throw some punches in a fight that quickly escalated.
The fight started when Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin pushed Colts running back Tyler Goodson, which caused a retaliation and led to Wiggins inserting himself into the scuffle with "several uppercuts," per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.
Wiggins will likely get an earful from the coaching staff but these kind of things are nothing new. Coaches around the league have put an emphasis on eliminating fights during training camp over the past few seasons, though it hasn't seemed to work quite yet.
Headed into his second season, the coaching staff likely wants to see more maturity from the former first-round pick.
But regardless of the punches, the Ravens locker room can have some satisfaction knowing that Wiggins won't be backing down from anyone during the 2025 season, a trait that's necessary when playing cornerback.
Wiggins recapped his rookie year at the end of last season, saying he's more confident in his strength against opposing players.
"Beginning of the season, just a lot of PIs, but going deep into the season, I started getting better," Wiggins said, per the team's X page. "Just getting comfortable. I feel I'm comfortable enough going to my next season. I'm ready to go. so just really getting stronger and getting my weight up. I feel like that's a big part of my game, just getting stronger tremendously. I feel like my strength just taking on NFL guys, I'm not getting bullied around like folks said I was at the beginning of the season."
Wiggins finished last season with 15 appearances (six starts) during the regular season while posting 33 total tackles (25 solo), one forced fumble, 13 pass breakups and one interception, which was returned for a touchdown.
The Ravens and Colts will kick off from Baltimore on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
