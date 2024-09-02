Ravens RB Wants to Continue Dominance vs. Chiefs
Derrick Henry nearly became a member of the Baltimore Ravens at last season's trade deadline, but instead closed out the season and his eight-year tenure with the Tennessee Titans.
Depsite the trade to Baltimore falling through, Henry still found himself following along with the Ravens and even tuned into the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. During Baltimore's 17-10 loss, Henry found himself wondering what could've been if he was out there in purple and black.
As fate would have it, Henry's first game as a Raven is against the Chiefs on Thursday, and he can't wait for it.
"I was wishing I could suit up that day [when I was] watching that game," Henry told reporters Sunday. "Now it's my turn, so [I have] to take advantage of it. It's going to be a hell of a game. The Chiefs are always tough, [and] they're solid on all three [phases], so we've got to be locked in this week to be able to execute on Thursday."
Throughout his career, Henry has consistently been a thorn in the Chiefs' side, not a feat that many current players can claim. In six matchups (including two in the playoffs), he has rushed for 672 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per carry. The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year doesn't know why he has such success against Kansas City, but he's certainly not complaining.
"They are a great team [and] have been a great team for a while now," Henry said. "Their defense is solid. I think they are solid from top to bottom, have willing tacklers, [and] they are disruptive, so you just have to bring your A-game when you're going up against those guys. I've been fortunate enough to have success when we've played them."
Kansas City's defense was among the best in the league last season and the best it's been in the Patrick Mahomes era, but was noticeably worse against the run than the pass. The chance to run through a sea of red jerseys is certainly exciting, but comes secondary to just getting back on the field.
"At the end of the day, it's just football, what I've been playing since I was 5 years old. But, the atmosphere, and it being the first game, at night, [with] them coming off a Super Bowl [victory], it being at home at Arrowhead – which you know the environment is going to be loud, [and] it's going to be hostile – but that's what you want, especially on opening night with everybody watching the first game of the year to kick off the 2024 season, so I'm excited. It's going to be fun, so I'm looking forward to it."
