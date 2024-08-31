Ravens Expect Breakout Year For Rising WR
Throughout his first three NFL seasons, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace has been a key piece on special teams, but his role on offense is a different story.
A 2021 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State, Wallace has just seven career receptions for 67 yards through his first three seasons. Needless to say, not exactly what the Ravens were hoping for.
Wallace has had an impressive offseason, though, culminating in a 48-yard touchdown in last week's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.
"A great route by Tylan. [It was] a great route," said quarterback Josh Johnson, who threw the pass. "The O-line protected well, and I just wanted to sit in there, let the defense kind of clear that opportunity to throw that route was there, and I just wanted give 'Ty' [Tylan Wallace] [the opportunity] to do what he does best. He had a similar throw last week, and he got tackled – he was upset, so he went for a touchdown this week. I was happy for him to go out there and do his thing. He has been having a great camp."
After that impressive offseason, the Ravens have high expectations for Wallace on offense.
"I think Tylan is going to get opportunities everywhere – offense and special teams," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday. "He has looked good; [he] had a couple of nice plays out there today, of course, like he does really every day. I'm looking forward to seeing how he does this year."
As it stands now, Wallace is likely the Ravens' No. 4 wide receiver behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor. He won't get the lion's share of targets or anything, but he will likely get his fair share of chances throughout the season.
