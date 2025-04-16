Ravens GM Shares Motivation Behind Re-Signing Pro Bowler
The Baltimore Ravens began the rebuild of their offensive line last offseason when they let a pair of veteran starters walk in free agency and traded another away to create cap space.
They faced a similar decision this time around with the entire left side and while they were content with versatile veteran Patrick Mekari signing elsewhere, retaining blindside protector Ronnie Stanley was their top priority and the two sides were able to come to terms on a three-year deal before the league tampering period even began.
Prior to the re-signing, the Ravens were being linked to several of the top offensive tackle prospects in this year's draft and nearly every prominent analyst had mocked them to take one in the first round.
During his annual pre-draft press conference that is informally referred to as the 'Liar's Luncheon', general manager Eric DeCosta was asked by a reporter about why retaining Stanley instead of going younger and cheaper for the second year in a row up front and he gave a humorously blunt answer.
"Well, left tackles don't grow on trees, first of all," DeCosta said.
After battling injuries for multiple seasons, Stanley was finally able to stay healthy in 2024 and played in every game for the first time in his career. Not only did he stay on the field but he resembled his previous All-Pro form and earned his second career Pro Bowl nod as a first alternate. He was slated to be the top free-agent tackle on the open market in free agency but never made it because the Ravens didn't want to be without one of their most valuable players and core leaders in the locker room.
"I think he had one of his best years last year," DeCosta said. "He's really grown into being one of the leaders of our team, and just looking out at the Draft and free agency, we just didn't really see a lot of guys that we felt were better than him."
While draft experts had one of the top tackle prospects landing in the Ravens' laps at No. 27 overall in the first round of their mocks, DeCosta's decades of experience on the job as a scout, assistant general manager and head of a front office has taught him that projections can and are often wrong more often than not. Keeping a proven commodity for less than he would've made on the open market was the best course of action.
"When you're picking in the twenties and in the late twenties, it's very hard to get left tackles.," DeCosta said. "Those guys fly off the board, so you think you have a chance, and then what you realize is you're picking 25, 26, 27. There's five tackles, and all five tackles get picked before Pick 20. And so, for us making that investment in Ronnie, knowing him as a person, his ability as a left tackle to protect the quarterback and be a run blocker and be a leader on the offensive line was important."
Despite the mass exodus of experience the Ravens voluntarily underwent last offseason, they still ranked in the top half of the league in spending on the unit according to Spotrac at 12th at $34.2 million with the bulk of it going to Stanley who was making $17.05 million against the cap on the final year of his restructured deal.
As it currently stands, the Ravens rank third to last in offensive line spending in the league at 30th with just $28.01 million with Stanley accounting for roughly half of that figure again with a projected cap hit of $13.9 million.
"That tells me that we have some good young players who are playing well — they're on their rookie contracts," DeCosta. "I've got a lot of faith in those guys. I've got a lot of faith in [offensive line] Coach [George] Warhop to develop [them] and a lot of faith in our strength and conditioning program, too, that we bring in these younger offensive linemen, and typically we see that they get better over time."
The Ravens no longer need a new starting left tackle and have some internal options to fill the void at left guard. However, they could still benefit from adding more competition for Andrew Vorhees for the vacant starting spot and need more depth at tackle after losing Mekari and veteran swing option, Josh Jones, in free agency.
"I think it's a good strong offensive line class this year, across the board," DeCosta said. "[They are] a really, really good group of tackles and guards, as well. So, anytime you have a chance to draft an offensive lineman that you think can be a really good player, you should do that. Especially the way we play football, because we're a team that prides itself on running the ball and being physical, knocking people off the ball, controlling the clock, protecting the quarterback, all those different things, and so I think that's going to be critical."
The Ravens have already hosted a pair of developmental tackle prospects who hail from small schools for pre-draft visits and could be potential targets on Day 3 when they have eight of their 11 league-leading picks and even one projected early round prospect at the position recovering from injury. They have also been among the best in the NFL at drafting and developing mid-round interior offensive linemen into quality starters, especially at guard so history suggests that their methods when it comes to their offensive line approach are tried, true and should be trusted.