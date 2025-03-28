Ravens Hosting Popular Small School OL
The Baltimore Ravens will have one of the best offensive tackle bookends in the league for the foreseeable future after re-signing two-time Pro Bowler Ronnie Stanley before free agency. However, once the new league year began, their depth at the position took a massive blow when veterans Patrick Mekari and Josh Jones signed with new teams.
While offensive tackle isn't nearly as pressing of a need heading into the 2025 NFL Draft as it would've been had they not been able to retain Stanley, it could very well end up getting addressed fairly early.
One prospect at the position who is on the Ravens' radar and could be an option to serve in the swing tackle role and potentially develop into a long-term starter is Charles Grant of William & Mary.
According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Baltimore is one of seven stops the former FCS standout will be making a Top 30 visit to in the coming weeks. The other six include the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.
Grant starred at left tackle for the Tribe over the last three seasons and established himself as one of the best linemen in the nation at the FCS level. He first became a full-time starter halfway through the 2021 season and proceeded to start every game from 2022 to 2024, earning First-team All-Coastal Athletic Association honors in each. In 2023, he was named to the Associated Press Second Team and he capped off his career in 2024 with First Team honors.
The 6-foot-5 and 311-pounder possesses impressive athleticism and prototypical measurables with a wingspan of seven-feet that includes 34 3/4” arms and 10 1/4” hands. He was invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine but didn't participate in any events aside from the bench press, where he posted 19 reps. Grant is not as raw from a technical standpoint as most prospects who are viewed as developmental when making the jump from college to the pros, but it could still use refinement.
Expert offensive line analyst, Brandon Thorn of Bleacher Report, described Grant as "a very athletic, skilled zone run blocker with very good physicality, effort and strain to stick on blocks once latched." He listed his lean build as negative, but that can easily be remedied once he gets into an NFL strength and conditioning program. For his pro comparison, Thorn likened Grant to Miami Dolphins five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and projected him to come off the board sometime in the third round.
The Ravens currently hold the No. 91 overall pick in the third round. With 11 picks on Day 3 at their disposal, they have the ammunition to move up if they want to jump in front of one of the other teams interested in Grant if he falls within a reasonable trade-up range.
