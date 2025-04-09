Ravens Host OL Prospect Recovering From Injury
Re-signing two-time Pro Bowl veteran blindside protector Ronnie Stanley to a new deal before free agency even began was the Baltimore Ravens' best move of the offseason thus far. It ensured that they will continue to boast one of the best bookend offensive tackle pairings in the league for the next three years with 2024 second-rounder Roger Rosengarten manning the right side.
However, just because they are set at their two starting spots at the position, it doesn't mean they won't or shouldn't be willing to expend high draft capital to reinforce it with quality depth while keeping an eye toward the future given Stanley's age and checkered injury history.
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens will be hosting former Ohio State standout left tackle, Josh Simmons, for top-30 pre-draft visit on Tuesday.
Before suffering a torn patellar tendon in October that was initially believed and reported to be a torn ACL, Simmons was being projected to be one of, if not the top offensive lineman prospects in this year's class and lock to come off the board in the first 10 picks. The setback cost him millions as he will almost certainly not go in the top half of the first round and could not hear his name called on the first night altogether.
Simmons wasn't able to participate in athletic testing and drills at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine but was able to do a brief on-field workout in front of teams and showed some impressive bounce when executing pass sets. He also posted 33 reps of 225 pounds which would've tied for the most of any lineman at the Combine and with 33-inch arms, it was even more impressive.
Simmons has experience playing both bookend spots, having started 13 games at right tackle for San Diego State in 2022 before transferring to be the Buckeyes blindside protector. He is an impressive athlete with ideal length and size for the position. When healthy, he has the quick feet and fluid hips to mirror and combat speedy edge rushers trying to bend and get around the corner and a strong anchor against power rushers. As a run blocker, he can get get out in space and climb the the second and even third level to find work and clear a path and open lanes for his ball carriers to explode through.
Even though Stanley is under contract through the 2027 season and is coming off a resurgent 2024 campaign where he looked like his old All Pro self, last year marked the first time in his entire career that he played in every game including the playoffs. He dealt with numerous injuries the prior four seasons that caused him to miss 38 games over that span including the playoffs.
Drafting Simmons would not only give the Ravens immediate quality depth as a swing tackle after losing both Patrick Mekari and Josh Jones in free agency but also provide them with a long-term contingency plan on the blindside. As far as what round they could land Simmons, his projected range is anywhere from the bottom half of the first to the early second so the Ravens would either have to be willing to take him at No. 27 overall on the first night of the draft or trade back into the top of the second because it is highly unlikely that even given his injury red flag that he'll still be available at No. 59 overall.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!