How Hot is Ravens’ Coaching Seat?
Fans of the Baltimore Ravens have been as locked into observing head coach John Harbaugh as much as ever before entering October, with his repeated failures to save the team from further slipping into the cellar of the AFC standings resulting in some chatter surrounding how fit he is to guide this team back to contention.
They're in a particularly nasty spot at the moment, missing a ridiculous chunk of their usual impact contributors and sitting stuck with four losses through five games. This was the worst-case scenario for when the Ravens' once-historic health luck wore off, with his team's play worsening over time before they completely rolled over in an embarrassing 44-10 home-field loss to the Houston Texans.
Harbaugh departed the field to a chorus of Baltimore boo-birds before speaking with his team and the media, clarifying the increasingly-urgent need for his team to find themselves and figure out how to retake control of their season.
He also confirmed his intention of sticking with Zach Orr, the team's defensive coordinator who's spiraled into the fan base's favorite punching bag due to his lack of any complex scheme ready to adjust to the offenses in front of the Ravens. Their stopping ability has looked pathetic without the team's stars, and speculation surrounding how much the players are actually hearing the coaching staff's messaging only continues spreading.
Veteran leader Kyle Van Noy was asked about whether the coaches teachings are stick with the players, and hesitated before responding. "That's probably a question that's above my pay grade. That's a Harbaugh and [Orr] question to be honest. I think their messaging is ... fine. We got to be the group to take that and go out do the simple things right. The fundamentals. Easy, basic, stuff."
Harbaugh's job security won't get any more safe as long as his team continues demonstrating their lack of fight and discipline against the top-shelf teams they've lost to over and over again in recent years, especially when his key pieces continue preaching the importance of putting their woes behind them and moving forward. The team instead looks like it's going in reverse, and the numerous devastating injuries they've already stomached won't save him and Orr forever.
The Ravens season isn't over five games into the campaign, and if the team deserves any slack, it's for having to face off against half of last year's divisional round participants in barely over a month of NFL action.
They'll move on to the easier portion of their schedule, providing Harbaugh and friends with a chance to re-assert their values and get back to winning. His ability to take advantage of the few breaks he does get will determine whether the front office is interested in making the big move that the fans continue clamoring for.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!