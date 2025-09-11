Ravens Handling Lamar Jackson Shoving Incident Internally
The Baltimore Ravens are continuing to handle a unique situation involving their star quarterback.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen shoving an opposing fan behind the end zone during Sunday's 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, doing so in retaliation after the fan slapped his hands on the helmets of both Jackson and Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL announced that Jackson will not receive any further discipline for the matter, but the Ravens could still look to address the incident with him further.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens have released a statement regarding the now-infamous shoving incident.
“Our player’s safety is of the utmost importance,” a Ravens official said, per Schefter. “We have spoken to Lamar, who understands the impact of the situation, about the incident. While we will keep internal matters private, we have implemented additional security protocols – both at home and on the road – to better protect our players and handle negative fan interactions moving forward.”
Though Jackson was simply defending himself and his teammate, his actions received some light criticism. As one of the faces of the NFL, it's always better to take the high road, even if that means simply ignoring a lunatic fan that invades a player's personal space.
Lamar Jackson Comments on Shoving Incident
While meeting with the media this week, Jackson apologized for retaliating toward the fan.
"It just happened. I got pushed [in the head], and [I was] like, 'What?' I thought I was outside. I wasn't even thinking about me being out there on the field," Jackson said. "My apologies to that [person] – whoever that was – I don't know who it was. My apologies to him. Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself. That's all I can say."
Jackson added that he wants things to remain at the trash talk level when it comes to fans, but getting physical is where it gets taken too far.
"Stuff like that shouldn't be happening. This is not WWE. We're playing football out here," Jackson said. "I know [people are] going to talk trash. I know the opposing team is going to talk trash, so keep it that way. But keep your hands and keep your objects to yourself."
Jackson finished the loss 14 of 19 passing for 209 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions along with six carries for 70 yards and another score.
