Ravens Have Daniel Faalele Problem
The question as to which offensive linemen would earn starting spot as Lamar Jackson's front-most protectors remained a prevalent question throughout the offseason, with the team ultimately deciding to roll with their home-developed prospects.
They have a few interesting players manning their line, with no one more intriguing than Tyler Linderbaum, who's already rolled his way into the upper-echelon of NFL centers since getting drafted three years ago. But outside of that snapping savant, as well as Pro Bowl tackle Ronnie Stanley, Jackson's assortment of run-blockers is full of prospects and pieces who've yet to prove themselves as professional starters.
While Derrick Henry flourished for the majority of the game, rushing his way even more records in a strong statistical season debut, the offensive line struggled in making Jackson's job as easy as they made it for the star running back. The right guard and tackle let up a lot of their positional mistakes, starting with right guard Daniel Faalele.
Criticism surrounding the Ravens; lack of activity in bolstering their offensive line more or less started with Faalele, who's been inconsistent between three complete seasons as a tackle. He was suddenly thrust into the first-string spot last year, and with Emery Jones Jr.'s injury, there was little direct competition to challenge him for his gig over the summer.
Jackson had an excellent game, throwing for 290 yards and a trio of touchdowns, but was certainly made aware of the Bills' pass-rush. Faalele's assignments got the better of him time and time again, with this play particularly emphasizing Jackson's ability to get it done despite #77's struggles.
He's already getting referred to as arguably the team's weakest link, proving every preseason doubt right as to how he'd look the part of a functional lineman in switching from tackle to guard.
Roger Rosengarten's taken over his old post at right tackle along the edge, and Faalele's missed assignments have already begun leaking over into his territory. He's not exactly an All-Pro as is, and that half of the offensive line already looks like the most pressing matter after one week.
Jones will continue rehabbing for the next several weeks, while head coach John Harbaugh is likely to scope out his reserve lineman options in training camp standout Corey Bullock and the recently-signed Ben Cleveland. It's hard not to be overly-reactionary in the NFL, a league that gives fans a week to stew on just a few hours of results, but Faalele looks far from championship-ready.
