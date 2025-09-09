Ravens' Defensive Disaster vs. Bills Raises Serious Concerns
Throughout the entire offseason, the Baltimore Ravens' defense was hailed as one of the best, if not the best in the NFL, and it wasn't too hard to see why on paper.
The Ravens' defense had a rough start to the 2024 season (to put it lightly), but eventually found its footing and eventually became one of the league's best in the second half of the season. Then this offseason, they added key players both in free agency with cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jaire Alexander and in the NFL Draft with safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Mike Green.
With Zach Orr entering his second season as defensive coordinator and hopefully learning from last year's shortcomings, this was supposed to be a special unit.
So, what the heck happened?
The Ravens' defense wasn't just bad in Sunday night's 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills, it was downright awful. They allowed the Bills to score on eight of their 12 possessions - including four of five in the fourth quarter and struggled to get off the field consistently, as Buffalo went 8-for-16 on third and fourth downs.
Baltimore allowed more points (41) and yards (497) than it did in any single game last season, which, again, is quite a feat considering how poorly the unit performed at the start of the year.
Sunday's performance, and more importantly, the fact that the Ravens repeated the same mistakes again, is enough to make fans sick. In fact, it literally almost did that for newly-minted safety Kyle Hamilton, one of few defensive players to have a good night.
"We talked about it all offseason how we struggled last season at the beginning. Then [we said], 'It's a new year, and it's a new team,' and then we come out here and do that," Hamilton told reporters after the game. "We are saying the same things. Well, we are saying something different, but we are doing the same things. I don't know if there is something mentally that we have to get over or if there is a mental block, but I looked up at the scoreboard when they were about to kick the field goal, and it said they had 400 passing yards or something. I'm about to throw up on the field.
"It's something that we have to get fixed, and I know that they were in 'two-minute mode' for pretty much the whole fourth quarter, but still, we had opportunities to get off the field."
Yes, the Ravens were facing arguably the best quarterback in the league in reigning MVP Josh Allen, who had a phenomenal night with over 400 total yards and four total touchdowns. However, the way they allowed Allen to run and throw all over them is incredibly concerning.
"He's a great quarterback, so you give him enough opportunities, he's going to make a couple plays," Awuzie said. "We were playing really well and keeping things in front of us, but like you said, great players make great plays in great moments. We're going to look at the film and see where we could've done better."
Numerous players had bad nights, with Alexander in particular having a disastrous Ravens debut, but pretty much everyone involved needs to look in the mirror after this game. With more than a few high-powered offenses coming up on the schedule, they better do it soon, too.
