Ravens Get Honest About Embarrassing Loss vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens are still in disbelief after a 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1's edition of Sunday Night Football.
Baltimore held a 15-point lead with four minutes to go in the fourth quarter against Buffalo, but the Ravens collapsed, allowing the Bills to score 16 points to stun them in the end. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explained his thoughts after the game.
"We are just going to have to regroup and get ready to go play a long season," Harbaugh said in his post-game press conference.
"We've got 16 games in front of us. [The Buffalo Bills are a] good football team. [It was a] tough environment. Obviously, we did many good things, but we didn't play well at the end. ... Josh Allen played a great game, obviously, especially at the end in the fourth quarter to make those plays, the scramble plays, extended completions and then a couple big pass plays. So that's it. We're disappointed, but we'll be fine."
The loss had shades of what happened the last time the two teams faced off in January's Divisional Round matchup, but the Ravens aren't looking to dwell on the past.
"That was a completely different game, just with how the game flow went. It brings back memories of us doing this multiple times in the past few years. I don't want the Ravens to be known as the team that up gets up big and blows the lead. It's not who we are, and we have to prove that to everybody else," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said after the game.
There is a lot of positives stemming from the game, but ultimately, it's a loss for the Ravens. They need to learn how to close these games out in order to pull out wins in the future.
A lot of the differences in these wins and losses are the small details, the penalties and the missed extra point from Tyler Loop, among other miscues.
Cleaning those up will turn these tough losses into big wins moving forward.
