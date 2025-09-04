Ravens' Lamar Jackson Unfazed By Contract Negotiations
The NFL season's kick-off stands just hours away, and the Baltimore Ravens' season is set to start a few days later on Sunday Night Football. Still, Lamar Jackson remains without a contract extension.
This has been an offseason that's already been checkered with some of Jackson's highest-profile teammates getting some longer-term security, with the Ravens making sure to lock down major players like safety prodigy Kyle Hamilton and future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry for several more chances at winning the Super Bowl.
Their quarterback, though, hasn't been so lucky. The conversation surrounding his extension has been bubbling under a generally-positive offseason, with the Ravens making numerous moves to continue adding to their talented ranks all across the roster.
Reporters asked him about his thoughts on the situation a day before Week 1 is set to commence on Thursday, and he had little to offer outside of clarifying his focus on what he can control. He "sidestepped" any questions on the matter, according to Ravens insider Jeff Zrebiec.
"The season's here," Jackson said during his media availability Wednesday. "I'm not worried about that. You were better off asking me that during camp. But I'm locked in. I'm ready for the season to start. That time will come."
Jackson sounds about as ready for that offseason storyline to shift to the back burner as many of the fans do, many of which would rather watch their typically-sharp brand of regular season football over remembering how the negotiation period panned out at the end of Jackson's last deal.
He signed back with the Ravens ahead of the 2023 season, with a few injured and inconsistent seasons scaring off numerous would-be bidders. The Ravens took advantage of the depleted market in bringing him back, enjoying the money they saved in watching Jackson shoot off back-to-back First Team All-Pro-winning campaigns.
He's as reliable of an MVP candidate as he's ever been, and the team is routinely picked to dominate every season as a perennial contender. While all of his peers, including several that he's regularly ranked above, have gone in to cash in on the high priority that franchise quarterbacks occupy in front office circles, Jackson's been attempting to join in for much of the summer.
Reports surrounding such talks came up in June, when Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta claimed that both sides had begun the "introductory" stages of business, but there's been little word on the situation since then.
While the five-year, $260 million deal still nets him $52 million annually, the market's caught up to the Ravens to the point that nine quarterbacks make more every season. Multiple years remain on the agreement, and Jackson's ability to make that big money move look like a bargain has transitioned into leverage for his next pay day.
