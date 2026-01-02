Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Responds to Critic After Harsh Report

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is no stranger to having his ability as a quarterback questioned despite dispelling any notion that he is anything but elite when healthy. The two-time league MVP is used to it at this point, but what he won't stand for is the blatant character assassination attempts by some of his most outspoken detractors in the local and national media.

Jackson couldn't defend himself through official channels last week when the latest hit-piece from a prominent news outlet in Baltimore, during what has been a tumultuous season centered around him, made its rounds through just about every podcast and sports talk show around the country. This time around, it was Baltimore Sun controversial hot-take columnist Mike Preston, who has had it out for the star signal caller for years, and is both notoriously and universally loathed around Maryland and the Ravens fan base at large.

While his toughness and long-term commitment to the Ravens were being doubted, Jackson was busy and focused on getting treatment to recover from a significant back contusion that caused him to miss the team's last six quarters, dating back to Week 16 when he left in the second quarter against the New England Patriots.

Jackson spoke to the media for the first time in two weeks at the conclusion of his second full participation practice leading up to the Ravens' winner-take-all season finale matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. He shared some insight into just how hurt he was last week.

"I felt like [backup quarterback Tyler Huntley] could pull the win out for us because I wouldn't be able to do anything," Jackson said. "I was really hurt. I don't why I got to get questioned about or I hear things about... I've never quit on my team before. I never quit anything to be honest with y'all so I don't know where that noise came from."

Jackson joked that some people might think he's a robot that can just keep on ticking no matter how battered and bruised he gets, but he reaffirmed that he is also human and is just as susceptible to injuries as the average male.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't avoid that injury but it happened, we got the win in Green Bay and I'm looking forward to playing Sunday," Jackson said.

A lot of players and even entire teams use criticism and outside noise as a method of motivation to fuel them to play better with more intensity. No matter the high volume of critiques, both fair and outlandish, Jackson doesn't utilize or need any of it to elevate his play.

"I just want to win," Jackson said. "I don't really care about the criticism. It's going to be that way, especially with how the season was going. When you're winning, there's no noise but as soon as you lose or things don't look right, all type of noise come out of nowhere so it is what it is."

Two particular alleged bad habits that he was accused of having that Jackson found especially false and even comical was that he stays up late playing video games and that he falls asleep in team meetings despite being front and center.

"I don't even do that in the summer," Jackson said about playing video until 1 or 2 a.m. "I don't know where that came from either... Do you think [head coach John] Harbaugh would let me fall asleep in his meeting (chuckle). That's crazy. I'm right in the front. I don't know [where that came from] but it is what it is, just noise."

Focus remains on winning, not contract negotiations

May 4, 2023; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, quarterback Lamar Jackson, and general manager Eric DeCosta listen to a question asked at a press conference at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-Imagn Images | Brent Skeen-Imagn Images

Dating back to when he was first eligible for a contract extension after winning his first league MVP honor in unanimous fashion, the only business that Jackson is about and invested in during the season is winning games and trying to get to the Super Bowl.

Preston's column suggested that the Ravens should not only consider trading him to another team but that Jackson himself would be interested in a change of scenery. He floated the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders as potential landing spots that he'd welcome being from South Florida, and given that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has long been one of his most outspoken supporters, even before becoming a member of the media and starting to call games for FOX.

Even though Jackson is under contract through the 2027 season, his cap hits balloon to $74.5 million over the next two years under his current deal that he signed in 2023. Coming back to the table to negotiate another long-term extension following this season was always assumed to be the plan for the team in order to field a competitive roster in 2026 and beyond.

When asked if he still wants to remain in Baltimore for the long haul, Jackson answered "absolutely" and once again questioned where the insinuation that he desired anything differently even came from.

"We got to focus on winning right now so contract talk can be after the season or whatever," Jackson said. "During the season, I'm locked in."

Even if the Ravens go out and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular season finale and become the first team in history to claim three straight AFC North titles, Jackson knows that the outside would quiet down for little bit but still no completely dissipate like it does for less and similarly accomplished quarterbacks such as Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, only one of which has been to a Super Bowl and none have received multiple league MVP honors.

"It's always noise," Jackson said. "It's the National Football League. Just got to focus on winning."

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!