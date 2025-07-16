Ravens Have X-Factor on Offense
There's no question who the Baltimore Ravens top playmakers on offense are, but there is a player who some believe is being heavily overlooked.
Ryan Mink of baltimoreravens.com tabs running back Keaton Mitchell as arguably the Ravens' most intriguing offensive weapon.
"Beyond the projected starters, the Ravens have a number of intriguing offensive weapons that [Todd] Monken could weave into the offensive tapestry. Running back Keaton Mitchell is at or near the top of that list, as he's fully recovered from the major knee injury suffered his rookie year. Mitchell has looked as fast as ever during summer practices thus far," Mink writes. "It will be interesting to see how Monken can find touches (and how many) for Mitchell."
Mitchell was an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2023, and he quickly made a name for himself while averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
However, injuries have hampered the start to Mitchell's NFL career. After making the Ravens' initial 53-man roster, he was placed on injured reserve just two days later.
He worked his way back and ran for 396 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries but then tore his ACL in a Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
That injury not only ended his 2023 campaign but kept him sidelined for much of the 2024 season as well. Mitchell didn't return to action until Week 10, and even then, he only played 61 snaps — 36 on offense — in the five games he appeared in.
The 23-year-old is now a year and a half removed from the injury and was reportedly one of Baltimore's standout players during OTAs this summer.
"I feel like I'm back better than when I first got here," Mitchell said. "It's going to be a movie for sure."
If Mitchell can return as the same player he was before his injury, the Ravens offense will be even more formidable, and Mitchell has the potential to catch many teams by surprise.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!