Ravens Legend Named Starter for Rival Browns
The Cleveland Browns have named Baltimore Ravens legend Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, the team announced Monday.
Flacco, 40, returned to Cleveland this offseason after spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts. The 17-year veteran previously spent time with the Browns in 2023, when he put together one of the most memorable runs by a quarterback in recent memory. He threw for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns in just five games, leading the Browns to a 4-1 record as a starter and helping them clinch a rare playoff berth.
That run was enough for Flacco to win Comeback Player of the Year over Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who seemed like a lock to win the award after having a near-death experience on the field the year prior.
Flacco has not played in the Browns' two preseason games but has taken reps with the first-team offense throughout training camp. With their final preseason game on Saturday being a dress rehearsal of sorts, the Browns figured it'd be right to name their starter ahead of time.
"The last couple of weeks, honestly, it's been pretty good for me," Flacco said on Aug. 13, per the Browns' website. "I've gotten to get more reps and get comfortable and feel like I'm doing things at a pretty high level."
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski previously praised Flacco, noting that he's still got it despite his age.
"Joe's the same guy that he was then," Stefanski said on Aug.13. "He's the same guy every single day. I think that's one of the things you admire about Joe is how he approaches his business. He's done a really nice job in camp. He's also done a really nice job just providing leadership to the quarterback room, to the offense and to the football team."
The Browns' quarterback room is very crowded with Kenny Pickett as well as rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel vying for playing time. However, Flacco seemed like the heavy favorite to start from the beginning, and indeed he will.
Flacco spent the first 11 years as Baltimore's starter, becoming the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (38,245) and passing touchdowns (212). He is of course most remembered for his elite postseason run in 2012, when he threw 11 touchdowns with no interceptions to help the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII.
The Ravens host the Browns in Week 2, which will likely mark Flacco's first start at M&T Bank Stadium since Nov. 4, 2018. He suffered an injury in that game that led to Lamar Jackson taking the starting job and never looking back.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!