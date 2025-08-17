Rams Rookie Pays Tribute to Late Ravens Legend
On July 14, 2024, tragedy struck the Baltimore Ravens when legendary wide receiver and return man Jacoby Jones died in his hometown of New Orleans just three days after his 40th birthday.
Jones spent just three of his nine NFL seasons with the Ravens, but his contributions in the 2012 postseason cemented his place in franchise history. Not only was he responsible for the "Mile High Miracle" in the Divisional Round against the Denver Broncos, but scored two touchdowns - a 56-yard pass from Joe Flacco and a 108-yard kickoff return - in Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, winning a ring in his hometown capped off a postseason run for the ages.
Jones tragically died far too soon, but his legacy is still very much alive.
As the Ravens battled the Dallas Cowboys in preseason action on Saturday, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield, a seventh-round rookie out of Pittsburgh, scored his first NFL touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. To celebrate, he hit the very same dance that Jones made iconic more than a decade ago in a very touching tribute.
Mumpfield was just nine years old during Jones' legendary postseason run, but it's clear that it stuck with him all these years later.
As a seventh-round rookie, Mumpfield is fighting just for a chance to make the 53-man roster. Scoring his first touchdown will undoubtedly help his chances, and him coming in with the right attitude should help more than anything.
“There were a lot of emotions, ups and downs and just trying to remain positive," Mumpfield told reporters after the draft in April. "You always get some type of doubt that creeps in just because it's a lot going on. It's something that you workhard for, for your whole life. Like I said, it's just truly a blessing, even just to be in this moment.Regardless of getting picked up or not. It was a lot of emotions. I had to talk to my dad outside a couple of times just to get things off my chest and things like that.”
Jones passing away far too young will always be nothing short of heartbreaking, but at the very least, it's touching to see players continue to honor him more than a year later.
