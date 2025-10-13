Ravens HC Provides Adisa Isaac Return Timeline
The Baltimore Ravens’ defense has been nonexistent this season. The injury-plagued defensive unit has allowed 32.3 points on average in six games, conceding 35+ points in four games. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Kyle Hamilton, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned from injuries in Sunday’s 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and the team's performance improved to some extent.
John Harbaugh’s team is set to have another promising talent return to the field in the upcoming weeks. Linebacker Adisa Isaac was drafted in the third round at No. 93 overall by the Ravens in the 2024 NFL Draft. Only a couple of months later, the rookie was placed on the Non-football injury and illness list.
Isaac made only four appearances in his rookie season, playing only 32 defensive snaps and 46 snaps with the special teams. He recorded four tackles and one pass deflection. The 24-year-old was expected to be a cornerstone of the Ravens’ defense in the 2025 NFL season.
Isaac recorded four tackles and a sack in the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and expectations were pretty high for the youngster. However, he dislocated his elbow in a follow-up exhibition game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Ravens LB underwent surgery and started his second season on injured reserve. Harbaugh addressed the media ahead of the bye week and shared an update on Isaac.
“He’s not finished for the year,” Harbaugh said. “They are talking about maybe mid-November, late-November for Isaac, possibly.”
The Ravens were without fullback Pat Ricard (calf), wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique), offensive tackle Carson Vinson, defensive tackles Aeneas Peebles, middle linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) in the Week 6 game alongside superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring).
Harbaugh is expected to have his offensive leader back for the Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears, but the Ravens' defense needs to be at its best as well if they are to make a run to the postseason. They are 1-5 heading into the bye week and have little to no room for error moving forward.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans had their way with the Ravens, putting up a combined 81 points on the board. However, the Ravens did well in keeping the Rams’ offense under control. Fans would hope for a similar performance from the defensive unit upon their return to action next week.
