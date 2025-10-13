Will Lamar Jackson Save Ravens?
A 1-5 start to the NFL season isn't a complete death sentence, but a six-game season-opening run that sloppy requires unparalleled fortune and momentum change to somehow secure a playoff spot.
The Baltimore Ravens are now faced with this crossroad, the sort of situation no one could have envisioned for them two months ago. One of the most popular Super Bowl contenders took a major step back defensively to get the regular season going, a problem that only worsened as they lost numerous contributors to injury in recent weeks on both sides of the football. The stagnated offense only put more pressure on the defense, who've now succumbed to all of the presumed playoff returners packed into the Ravens' first-place schedule.
Their most recent loss, a 17-3 defeat they suffered over this past weekend to the Los Angeles Rams, featured enough reinvigorated defense to finally provide the tiniest bit of hope to the beat-down fan base. Unfortunately for them, turnovers got the better of the Ravens as the squandered numerous chances to punch in touchdowns, emphasizing the need for Lamar Jackson's return to the field.
The hamstring injury he suffered two weeks ago kept him from finishing out that Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and he was held back from starting a game for a second straight time in hosting the Rams. The Ravens tried making it work with their low-ceiling option in Cooper Rush before eventually turning to third-string quarterback Tyler Huntley in the final quarter, who provided some much-needed energy without demonstrating any closing ability in another stalled drive.
The need for Jackson has only persisted with the weeks, and the team's made it clear that they anticipate his returning in time for the Ravens' Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears. With their upcoming bye week providing the team with some much-needed time to recuperate, it's worth considering how much a Jackson re-insertion changes the Ravens' outlook for the rest of this season.
Their scoring has gone down every week since losing the game-changing quarterback, with the team's failure to properly utilize Derrick Henry amidst his bounce-back looking like just the sort of problem that can be traced back to a field general who can divert attention from the star running back.
That was never an issue with Jackson, who repeatedly churned out some of the best quarterback metrics in the league while keeping the scoring flowing in just about every game he played. His strong legs paired well with his rocket arm to get the Ravens theirs, even if his defenses always seemed to allow just a few points more.
But that's also a play-calling issue, and that's nothing new to Ravens fans. The defense didn't earn it's hype for no reason; they paired big names with their developing core, owning All-Pros and Pro Bowlers from the defensive line to the secondary, but they've looked nothing like their usually-clean selves. They're missing tackles, rarely threatening opposing quarterback pockets and getting scored on, all problems that go well beyond one offensive player's return.
Head coach John Harbaugh stressed the need for change repeatedly in the weeks leading up to their long-awaited bye, but as long as management continues mishandling their toys, the Ravens have no chance of joining the few 1-5 teams who've tasted the postseason.
