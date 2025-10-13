Will Lamar Jackson Save Ravens?

2025 Ravens WITH and WITHOUT Lamar Jackson:



PPG: 32.8 -----> 6.5

YPG: 338.0 ---> 251.8



In 4 weeks of play prior to injury, Lamar led the league in touchdowns (10) and passer rating (130.5). The 32.8 PPG was ranked No. 3.



