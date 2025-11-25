Ravens Provide Encouraging Updates On Injured Starters

For the Baltimore Ravens, the best news this week wasn’t just the short week prep for the Bengals; it was who was actually on the field.

Head coach John Harbaugh said he believes Kyle Hamilton will be a full participant moving forward based on what he saw in practice, a huge sigh of relief considering how bad the ankle looked when he went down in last week's win over the Jets. What could’ve been a major setback now looks like nothing more than a scare, and the Ravens might have their most versatile defensive chess piece back right on time.

Kyle Hamilton's snaps by position this season, per @PFF.



Slot cornerback: 168

Linebacker: 162

Free safety: 146

Outside linebacker: 98

Strong safety: 52

Wide corner: 13 pic.twitter.com/rh8xbDJXKk — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 24, 2025

For Hamilton, the return means more than just availability; it’s about getting back to being the Ravens’ ultimate Swiss army knife. His usage this season has been ridiculous in the best way.

According to PFF, Hamilton has lined up at: 168 snaps at slot corner, 162 at linebacker, 146 at free safety, 98 at outside linebacker, 52 at strong safety, and even 13 at wide corner. That’s not normal. That’s not even close to normal. That’s a defensive coordinator’s dream, and getting him back fully healthy stabilizes a unit that has already carried this team through weeks where the offense has sputtered.

At the same time, Harbaugh confirmed another big boost: Rashod Bateman was a full participant in practice as well. Bateman hasn’t played since November 9th against the Vikings due to an ankle injury on a hip-drop tackle by Isaiah Rodgers, a play that looked bad enough to potentially derail his season. Instead, he’s now trending toward returning on Thanksgiving against the Bengals. For a Ravens offense searching for rhythm, this is the kind of timing you don’t complain about.

For Lamar Jackson, getting Bateman back means another reliable option in a passing game that’s been shaky the last few weeks. Jackson hasn’t looked fully himself, and missing a steady route runner like Bateman hasn’t helped. Zay Flowers has carried a heavy load, Mark Andrews has stepped up, but Baltimore has needed another true receiver who can separate, finish routes, and give Jackson a clean read. Bateman does that. His return gives the offense a chance to smooth things out before a tough late-season push.

In reality, these two returns couldn’t come at a better moment. Baltimore is heading into a divisional matchup on a short week, trying to build momentum while dealing with injuries across the board. Getting Hamilton back stabilizes the defense. Getting Bateman back opens up the offense. And together, it feels like the Ravens are finally trending in the direction they’ve been trying to reach since the bye: healthy, confident and capable of playing their best football when it matters most.

