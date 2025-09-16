Ravens Coach Credits Browns for Shutting Down Derrick Henry
The Baltimore Ravens won their Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Brown 41-17 in convincing fashion, but it was a decidedly un-Ravens-like performance in one notable way.
Sure, the Ravens lit up the scoreboard like they often do, but they only had 242 total yards of total offense, their fewest in a game since 2020. Their ground game, which has been a core part of their identity over the past several years, managed a paltry 45 yards, their fewest since 2021.
Derrick Henry also had his least-productive game in Baltimore, rushing for only 24 yards on 11 carries. Previously, his lowest rushing total as a Raven was 43 yards on 16 carries in Week 1 last year.
Head coach John Harbaugh explained what the Browns did to shut Henry down, at least from his view.
"Well, [the Browns] definitely had a bunch of guys at the line of scrimmage, and they were triggering the run right away," Harbaugh told reporters. "When I was coaching with [former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator] Jim Johnson in Philly way back when, we had a way of playing a four-three defense, which is somewhat similar to what [Browns defensive coordinator Jim] Schwartz does in Cleveland, not exactly the same, but it was called 'blitz the run.'
"So basically, it's when you get a run key, you're hitting gaps and running through gaps, and I would say they were quote-unquote 'blitzing the run.' It wasn't a blitz call, but it's a blitz reaction to the run, and those guys were coming downhill immediately. They were all close to the line of scrimmage to start with. That was the plan for them – make sure that the Ravens don't run the ball; we're not going to get beat by the run. That's smart football, and they had success with that part of it."
The Browns' game plan not only worked against Henry, but also against Lamar Jackson, who rushed for only 13 yards on the day. Jackson had success through the air, however, throwing for four touchdowns without any turnovers.
In the end, the Ravens were able to overcome their AFC North rivals thanks to strong play on defense and special teams. The defense forced two turnovers, with Nate Wiggins returning an interception 60 yards to the Browns' 5-yard line and Roquan Smith returning a fumble 64 yards for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jake Hummel blocked a punt early in the second quarter to set up Baltimore's first touchdown.
Heading into their Week 3 "Monday Night Football" matchup against the high-flying Detroit Lions, however, the Ravens would like to see their offense be a little bit sharper, and that starts on the ground.
