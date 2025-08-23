Ravens UDFA Strengthens Roster Case With Impressive Pick-Six
As the Baltimore Ravens battle the Washington Commanders in their final preseason game on Saturday, players on the roster bubble are doing everything in their power to show they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster before the cutdown on Tuesday.
Now, one such player may have just locked up his spot on the roster.
Rookie cornerback Keyon Martin, an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette, continued his strong summer with a 26-yard pick-six late in the first half of Saturday's game. Quarterback Sam Hartman looked for rookie wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks on the far sideline, but Martin stepped in front of the pass and took it to the house for an easy touchdown.
This marks the second week in a row that Martin has made an impact play early on. In last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys, he started the game with a tackle for loss and a sack, the latter of which resulted in a safety, on the first defensive drive.
"I put [Martin] in the category of those young DBs," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the Cowboys game. "He's probably the next guy that had huge plays out there. He covered well and had the one penalty on the [illegal contact], I think it was. But, [he] covers well, and again, he's had that kind of camp pretty much all the way through."
With huge plays in back-to-back games, it will be tough to deny Martin his spot on the roster. However, there's some things the Ravens must consider.
First, the Ravens are already facing plenty of tough decisions for Tuesday's cutdown. They could have around eight players, Martin included, competing for the last two roster spots. With newcomers Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie already missing practices, and their past injuries at the position, it might be a good idea to have some extra corner depth around, however.
Second, Martin is very small at just 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, per the team's website. As a depth corner, he'd probably be expected to play a good deal on special teams during the regular season, but his small frame could prove a hinderance in that department.
Still, it's impressive that Martin, who only signed with the Ravens after attending their rookie minicamp on a tryout, has such a strong case for a spot.
