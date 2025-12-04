Ravens Provide Updates on Two Injured Defenders

Despite the Baltimore Ravens starting to get healthy at the right time, there are still a few key injuries they are hoping will heal soon.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave two significant injury updates on outside linebacker Tavius Robinson and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington. Harbaugh shared that both are very close to returning, and even offered a rare timetable for their return.

"Not a chance Tavius can play this week," Harbaugh said. "Probably not I would say. I think we would be allowed to do it, but I'm not planning on doing it right now. There's a chance Ar'Darius could play actually this week. Again, I wouldn't say it's a probably, but I would say it's a possibility."

Ravens' defense might be getting even better in the next two games

Getting Robinson back would be massive for a defense that could use another stellar pass rusher off the edge to help out. Before breaking his foot against the Los Angeles Rams, Robinson was the top pass rusher on the team, as he had four quarterback hits and two sacks to add to the 17 tackles on the season.

Washington's recovery from his May Achilles injury has been remarkable, with an injury that typically takes nine months to a year to recover taking almost half that time. He started 10 of 17 games in 2024 in the secondary, racking up 64 tackles, eight pass deflections, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, two quarterback hits, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Robinson would be able to come help out off the edge right away, which has been occupied by Dre'Mont Jones, Kyle Van Noy, and rookie Mike Green. The rotation might look different, as Jones has been a force and Green is starting to get more comfortable at the NFL level with his improved play over the last month.

Washington is more of a special teams player after filling in last year with an injury. He would be a great contributor there and add depth to the secondary.

The Ravens look solid, as their defense will have some help over the next two weeks. That side of the ball has been carrying the load over the last four games as the offense tries to figure out what's going on with them.

With five games remaining in the season, the key players are back, and now some of the key role players are about to return in hopes of helping the Ravens leap to an AFC North title.

