Ravens' Lamar Jackson Apologizes For Shoving Bills Fan
Count Baltimore Ravens franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson among the countless who grew up being told that two wrongs don't make a right.
The perennial MVP candidate and two-time winner of the prestigious award showed his maturity at the podium post-practice on Wednesday. He publicly apologized for the part he played in an altercation with a Buffalo Bills fan during his teams 41-40 loss on Sunday that went viral.
After Jackson made his best throw of the game and one of the best of the enter opening week of the 2025 NFL season, where he dropped a dime to five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a 29-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, both players had their helmets shoved by a fan sitting in the front row in the back of the end zone. Jackson responded by shoving the person back in retaliation.
"It just happened. I got pushed [in the head], and [I was] like, 'What?' I thought I was outside. I wasn't even thinking about me being out there on the field," Jackson said.
While he regrets his actions, he'd also like for players to be shone the respect for personal space from spectators they deserve while at work.
"My apologies to that [person] – whoever that was – I don't know who it was. My apologies to him," Jackson said. "Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself. That's all I can say."
That particular fan has been banned from all NFL stadiums indefinitely, and while Jackson isn't expected to face any disciplinary action from the league for his retaliation, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that general manager Eric DeCosta and team president Sashi Brown spoke with league officials about the incident. He also shared that Jackson and DeCosta spoke "at length" about it as well.
"I am very confident he understands what he needs to understand," Harbaugh said. "So, as far as I can tell, I think we're in a really good spot with that."
Sadly, that wasn't the only negative interaction between a Ravens player and a member of the Bills Mafia that took place on the field of play during the second half of the game. As he was scoring his second touchdown of the game to extend his team's lead, five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry had a beverage of some kind thrown at him.
Thankfully, it didn't actually make contact with him and harmlessly landed in the the end zone but his quarterback took offense to that as well.
"Stuff like that shouldn't be happening. This is not WWE. We're playing football out here," Jackson said. "I know [people are] going to talk trash. I know the opposing team is going to talk trash, so keep it that way. But keep your hands and keep your objects to yourself."
